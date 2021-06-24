XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $0.68891 by 13:08 (17:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 23.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $31.51381B, or 2.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.61716 to $0.68910 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 18.77%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.90621B or 3.61% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5102 to $0.8445 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 79.06% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,944.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.72% on the day.

was trading at $2,028.59 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $646.83340B or 46.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $234.18747B or 16.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.