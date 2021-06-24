Winklevoss’ Gemini buys carbon credits to cut Bitcoin’s CO2 footprint By Cointelegraph

Winklevoss’ Gemini buys carbon credits to cut Bitcoin’s CO2 footprint
Gemini, a major cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is responding to Bitcoin’s (BTC) environmental issue by purchasing carbon credits.
On Thursday, the company announced its long-term initiative to incorporate climate-conscious measures into its business, launching a collaboration with Climate Vault, a nonprofit founded at the University of Chicago.
