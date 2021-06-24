Winklevoss Buy Offsets to Cut Carbon Footprint of Bitcoin Cache

Article content

By Olga Kharif

(Bloomberg) —

Gemini Trust, the cryptocurrency exchange run by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, purchased about $4 million in credits to help offset the carbon emissions footprint of the Bitcoin it holds in custody.

The firm made a donation in that amount to Climate Vault. The nonprofit purchased the permits, which will prevent more than 341,000 metric tons of carbon from entering the atmosphere. Gemini plans to continue to offset its carbon footprint until only renewable energy is used in securing the Bitcoin network, Chief Executive Officer Tyler Winklevoss said in an interview.

“We want to build a better world” with crypto, Winklevoss said. “It’s also important to be sustainable as we navigate into that vision.”

The offsets cover Bitcoins held in Gemini’s so-called hot wallets — used in transactions — and cold wallets, which store the coins for the long term. Gemini’s average daily Bitcoin balance so far this year reached 250,843 Bitcoins, or about $8.3 billion at current prices, the exchange said.

The Gemini Green initiative, which will incorporate climate-conscious practices into the business, comes as the crypto industry grapples with reducing its environmental footprint while seeking to broaden its appeal to more institutional investors. In mid-May Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the carmaker won’t accept Bitcoin as payment until the network uses more renewable energy. The comment sent Bitcoin’s price tumbling and spurred conversations on how to make the industry greener.