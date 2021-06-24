Why Adam Brody Can’t Watch Himself On The O.C. Anymore

Brody also reflected on his time filming the show, saying that it felt as if he and his co-stars existed in “a bubble”: “It wasn’t like I had 20 million Twitter followers or whatever. I was, like, dating my costar…We were just in a 30-person social bubble that it felt like another planet.”



Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

“I was living in Hollywood, I wasn’t around that many places,” he continued. “I felt like, ‘Oh my God, I have all these opportunities all of the sudden’…But we filmed that show, like, nine and a half months a year. There wasn’t much time to capitalize on it.”