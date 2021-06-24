Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Curaleaf vs. Cresco Labs: Which Cannabis Stock is a Better Buy?



The recent wave of legalization in the U.S. makes cannabis stocks such as Curaleaf (CURLF (OTC:)) and Cresco Labs (OTC:) top bets for 2021 and beyond. Both the companies are on track to post over a billion dollars in sales this year and their rising profit margins should allow them to deliver outsized gains for long-term investors. But which is the better investment right now?.Multi-state operators (MSOs) are cannabis companies that span across multiple states in the US. MSOs have outpaced their Canadian counterparts in the last couple of years.

While Canadian pot producers are grappling with negative profit margins and tepid revenue growth, marijuana companies in the U.S. are racing towards profitability driven by the recent wave of cannabis legalization in the country and an expanding addressable market.

In this article, I am going to take a look at two MSOs, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), to determine which is a better stock to buy right now.

Continue reading on StockNews