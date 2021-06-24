Voice Actors Vs. Animated Characters They Play

Timmy Turner, Jimmy Neutron, Tommy Pickles, and Bart Simpson are all voiced by adult women!
One of the coolest parts about animation is that the person providing a character’s voice doesn’t have to look anything like the character.
Sometimes it can be shocking to see who actually voices a beloved character. And sometimes…you’re like, wait, is this character just a cartoon version of this person?
Here are some of my favorite examples!
1.
Dash wasn’t played by Huck Milner until The Incredibles 2, but I’m still convinced they based the character on him.
2.
On the other hand, Nancy Cartwright was not the face I expected to see behind Bart Simpson from The Simpsons!
3.
If Disney ever makes a live-action Moana, they could literally just use Auli’i Cravalho!
4.
Although, if they made a live-action The Wild Thornberrys…people might find it a bit weird to see Donnie played by Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
5.
I feel like if you drew red-headed Ashley Tisdale as a cartoon, you actually would get something close to her character, Candace, in Phineas and Ferb.
6.
Tara Strong definitely is not how I pictured the person behind the voice of Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents.
7.
But…she actually looks just like her other character, Bubbles, from The PowerPuff Girls!
8.
Debi Derryberry might not look like the title character in Jimmy Neutron, but it doesn’t matter — her voice works perfectly!
9.
Patrick Stewart has not only the voice but also the face for Avery from American Dad.
10.
On the other hand, Mae Whitman may have had a great voice for Katara on Avatar: The Last Airbender, but tbh, on this one I think they should’ve gone with someone who looked more like the character.
11.
I’m mad they didn’t make a live-action Mulan earlier, because not only does Ming-Na Wen look like her character of Mulan, but she’s just as badass as Mulan.
12.
Remember Nick, everyone’s childhood crush from Jimmy Neutron? He was also played by a woman — Candi Milo!
13.
Am I the only one who thinks Nick Kroll actually looks just like his character, Nick, in Big Mouth??
14.
TIL that E.G. Daily, and not a small child, voiced Tommy Pickles.
15.
And also that Jessica Walter voiced Malory Archer on Archer, which I should’ve guessed, considering how alike they look!
16.
Learning that Brad Bird voiced Edna Mode in The Incredibles has low-key blown my mind.
17.
But Caitlin Sanchez totally makes sense as Dora!
18.
Ugh, another problematic one — I was definitely surprised (and not in a good way) to discover that Cleveland on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show was played by Mike Henry.
19.
But I think it’s so cute that Eli Marienthal looks just like his character, Hogarth, in The Iron Giant!
What actors behind famous cartoon characters shocked you, either because they were not at all the way you pictured or they were exactly what you pictured? Let us know in the comments!
