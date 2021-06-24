Voice Actors Vs. Animated Characters They Play

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Timmy Turner, Jimmy Neutron, Tommy Pickles, and Bart Simpson are all voiced by adult women!

One of the coolest parts about animation is that the person providing a character’s voice doesn’t have to look anything like the character.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for WarnerMedia, Disney

Voice actors can play animals, magical creatures, and aliens — or they can just play a character outside of their gender or age!


Sometimes it can be shocking to see who actually voices a beloved character. And sometimes…you’re like, wait, is this character just a cartoon version of this person?


Disney

Obviously this was on purpose, but Giselle IS Amy Adams.

Here are some of my favorite examples!

1.

Dash wasn’t played by Huck Milner until The Incredibles 2, but I’m still convinced they based the character on him.


Group LA / Disney via Getty Images, Pixar

Look how similar they look!!


2.

On the other hand, Nancy Cartwright was not the face I expected to see behind Bart Simpson from The Simpsons!


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Fox


3.

If Disney ever makes a live-action Moana, they could literally just use Auli’i Cravalho!


Image Group LA / Disney via Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection


4.

Although, if they made a live-action The Wild Thornberrys…people might find it a bit weird to see Donnie played by Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.


Jeff Kravitz / / / FilmMagic.com via Getty Images, Nickelodeon

I can’t believe I was today years old when I learned Flea voiced Donnie.


5.

I feel like if you drew red-headed Ashley Tisdale as a cartoon, you actually would get something close to her character, Candace, in Phineas and Ferb.


Steve Granitz / WireImage, Disney Channel


6.

Tara Strong definitely is not how I pictured the person behind the voice of Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents.


Brian To / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Nickelodeon


7.

But…she actually looks just like her other character, Bubbles, from The PowerPuff Girls!


Chris Frawley / Warner Bros. Entertainment via Getty Images, Cartoon Network


8.

Debi Derryberry might not look like the title character in Jimmy Neutron, but it doesn’t matter — her voice works perfectly!


Beck Starr / WireImage via Getty Images, Nickelodeon


9.

Patrick Stewart has not only the voice but also the face for Avery from American Dad.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic via Getty Images, Fox


10.

On the other hand, Mae Whitman may have had a great voice for Katara on Avatar: The Last Airbender, but tbh, on this one I think they should’ve gone with someone who looked more like the character.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Nickelodeon

In an industry where actors can play anything or anyone, it’s especially important to create spaces for BIPOC to play characters of the same ethnicity.


11.

I’m mad they didn’t make a live-action Mulan earlier, because not only does Ming-Na Wen look like her character of Mulan, but she’s just as badass as Mulan.


Danny Feld / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images, Disney

As we’ve seen when she played Melinda on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.


12.

Remember Nick, everyone’s childhood crush from Jimmy Neutron? He was also played by a woman — Candi Milo!


Michael Tullberg / Getty Images, Nickelodeon


13.

Am I the only one who thinks Nick Kroll actually looks just like his character, Nick, in Big Mouth??


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images, Netflix


14.

TIL that E.G. Daily, and not a small child, voiced Tommy Pickles.


Robert Mora / Getty Images, Nickelodeon


15.

And also that Jessica Walter voiced Malory Archer on Archer, which I should’ve guessed, considering how alike they look!


Vera Anderson / WireImage via Getty Images, FXX

Malory basically is Lucille Bluth in cartoon form.


16.

Learning that Brad Bird voiced Edna Mode in The Incredibles has low-key blown my mind.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Pixar


17.

But Caitlin Sanchez totally makes sense as Dora!


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images, Nick Jr.


18.

Ugh, another problematic one — I was definitely surprised (and not in a good way) to discover that Cleveland on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show was played by Mike Henry.


Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images, Fox

Henry stepped down last year after backlash over white actors playing Black animated characters. Arif Zahir then took over the role.


19.

But I think it’s so cute that Eli Marienthal looks just like his character, Hogarth, in The Iron Giant!


Kevin Winter / ImageDirect via Getty Images, Warner Bros.


What actors behind famous cartoon characters shocked you, either because they were not at all the way you pictured or they were exactly what you pictured? Let us know in the comments!

