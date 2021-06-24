Voice Actors Vs. Animated Characters They Play

10.

On the other hand, Mae Whitman may have had a great voice for Katara on Avatar: The Last Airbender, but tbh, on this one I think they should’ve gone with someone who looked more like the character.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Nickelodeon

In an industry where actors can play anything or anyone, it’s especially important to create spaces for BIPOC to play characters of the same ethnicity.



