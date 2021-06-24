Upbit Faces Multiple Lawsuits Amid Mass Crypto Delisting By CoinQuora



Upbit Faces Multiple Lawsuits Amid Mass Crypto Delisting



Upbit faces multiple lawsuits amid its decision to accelerate the delisting of cryptos

Piction Network, AnimalGo, and PICA Project are pursuing litigation

Investors are complaining about their losses snowballing due to the controversy

The controversial delisting of “risky” cryptocurrencies in Upbit sparked lawsuits as the teams and investors of the delisted projects filed complaints.

According to a petitioner, “Retail investors are facing huge losses from the groundless delisting, but the exchange has not offered any apology or compensation.”

Just recently, AnimalGo complained because of the delisting of their GoMoney2 due to false disclosure allegations. However, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Upbit. Though Upbit won this round, it’s not certain that the court will make the same decisions on other legal battles.

Piction Network, the team that issued Pixel — another coin that will be delisted from Upbit,…

