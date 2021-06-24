Up 25% Since its IPO, Will Applovin Continue to Rally? By StockNews



Up 25% Since its IPO, Will Applovin Continue to Rally?



Shares of leading marketing software company AppLovin (APP) have gained 25% since the company’s IPO, on the back of record revenue generation in the first quarter and strategic acquisitions. However, given that its business fundamentals are still uncertain, will the company be able to hold investors’ interest in the stock? Read more to find out.AppLovin Corporation (APP) creates software-based platforms for mobile app developers to strengthen the monetization of their apps globally. It also has a portfolio of mobile games. The nine-year-old, Palo Alto, Cal., company made its stock market debut on April 15, raising approximately $2 billion. While the stock closed its first trading session down more than 18%, it has gained as much as 25% since. The stock is currently trading 9.5% below its all-time high of $90.03, which it hit on June 18.

APP’s strategic acquisitions of app measurement leader Adjust and top grossing games that include West Game and Cash Tornado Slots, as well as the company’s solid mobile app ecosystem, position APP for long-term growth. However, the company’s revenues have not yet been translated into profits. Moreover, it has generated substantial losses in the first quarter of 2021.

Since it is still unclear whether the company can deliver sustainable earnings and revenue growth, the stock’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

