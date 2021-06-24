UK Court of Appeal confirms Deliveroo riders are self employed By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo rider sits outside a fast food restaurant in Liverpool, Britain, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Court of Appeal on Thursday confirmed that riders for food delivery platform Deliveroo were self-employed by dismissing an appeal by the IWGB union against past judgments on the riders’ status, the company said.
Deliveroo said it was the fourth court judgment in the UK which had determined its riders were self-employed, following a judgment by the Central Arbitration Committee and two such judgments at the High Court.
