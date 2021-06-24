UK car output halved as chips shortage bites By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Parked cars are seen at the Vauxhall plant as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ellesmere Port, Britain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – British automotive production more than halved in May compared with the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, as a global shortage of semi-conductors and other components continued to weigh on car plants.

The output of 54,962 cars was down 52.6% from May 2019 although it was 10 times the figure for May 2020 when Britain was in the grip of a first coronavirus lockdown, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said the recovery of production faced a massive challenge in Britain and beyond because of the supply shortages.

“If the UK is to remain competitive, therefore, it must ensure it has a globally attractive policy framework for both vehicle production and the supply chain,” he said.

Speeding up zero-emission car production had to be part of Britain’s strategy, he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR