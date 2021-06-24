U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.95% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.95%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.95%, while the index climbed 0.58%, and the index climbed 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 2.90% or 7.06 points to trade at 250.63 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 2.60% or 5.56 points to end at 219.35 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) was up 2.12% or 7.67 points to 368.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.23% or 0.31 points to trade at 133.39 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.10% or 0.06 points to end at 63.09 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was 0.00% or 0.00 points to 52.76.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:) which rose 7.31% to 232.98, Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.97% to settle at 9.430 and Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.73% to close at 36.74.

The worst performers were Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.11% to 349.19 in late trade, Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.08% to settle at 778.85 and ABIOMED Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.01% to 312.01 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 105.85% to 3.5200, Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 30.56% to settle at 5.340 and Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 24.39% to close at 7.190.

The worst performers were Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.50% to 25.93 in late trade, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 14.63% to settle at 2.510 and Aesthetic Medical Intl Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.89% to 7.910 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2213 to 953 and 130 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2388 rose and 1051 declined, while 149 ended unchanged.

Shares in Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 30.56% or 1.250 to 5.340.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.21% to 15.96.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.48% or 8.55 to $1774.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.34% or 0.25 to hit $73.33 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.53% or 0.40 to trade at $75.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.07% to 1.1933, while USD/JPY fell 0.07% to 110.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 91.793.