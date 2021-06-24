Trust is key to mainstream adoption for stablecoins, says Paxos CEO By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla believes that stablecoins need solid regulation to go beyond being just a tool for crypto enthusiasts and achieving mainstream adoption.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Cascarilla explained that stablecoins would be unable to build trust without regulation, which is critical to attracting interest from outside of the crypto community. You can’t change the financial system in the long term without being regulated, he said.