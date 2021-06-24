Tributes and conspiracy theories swirl in wake of John McAfee’s death By Cointelegraph

Tributes and conspiracy theories swirl in wake of John McAfee’s death
The reported suicide of notorious tax fugitive, proponent, and antivirus software pioneer, John McAfee, has prompted an outpouring of tributes and conspiracy theories today.
After years of evading U.S. taxes and authorities, a Spanish court had ordered McAfee’s extradition just hours before he was found dead, with the 75-year-old expected to face a life sentence in the United States should he have been extradited.
