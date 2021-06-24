Trade Desk Rises After Google Delays Cookie Phase-Out By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Trade Desk (NASDAQ:) jumped 15% after Google said it would delay plans to phase out third-party cookies that track users across the web.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:)’s Google plans to phase out cookies on its Chrome browser in a third-month period that will end in late 2023, compared to earlier plans for 2022, MarketWatch reported. The new schedule will give the company more time to work with industry players on devising new privacy “standards” and “is important to avoid jeopardizing the business models of many web publishers which support freely available content,” Google said in a blog post.

Trade Desk is down 20% from a record late last year.

Shares of Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:) and Pubmatic Inc (NASDAQ:) rose 11%.