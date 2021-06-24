Toshiba board chairman fails to win reappointment in pivotal shareholder vote

Article content

TOKYO — Toshiba Corp shareholders on Friday voted out Osamu Nagayama as board chairman, a forceful rebuke of the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

Nagayama had been under immense pressure to resign after an independent investigation this month accused Toshiba of working with Japan’s trade ministry to block overseas shareholders from gaining influence on the board. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)