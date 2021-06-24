Theta Guardian Node v3.0.2 To Enable Mainnet 3.0 Features By CoinQuora



Theta: Theta Guardian Node v3.0.2 To Enable Mainnet 3.0 Features



Theta Guardian Node v3.0.2 is released to enable Mainnet 3.0 features.

This release will perform a hardfork at blockheight 10968061.

According to the Theta team, they are happy to announce the Guardian Node v3.0.2 for Theta Mainnet 3.0. This release will perform a hardfork at blockheight 10968061 to allow the Theta 3.0 features.

The Theta Network team announced their excitement as follow,

“We are pleased to announce the Guardian Node v3.0.2 release for Theta Mainnet 3.0. This release will perform a hardfork at blockheight 10968061 (approximately 12pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021, PT).”

Further, the team said users h…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

