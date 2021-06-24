The Harder They Fall Trailer On Netflix

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The group is set to star in the new Netflix western action film The Harder They Fall.

From the looks of the trailer, we’re all in for a wild ride.

The trailer starts with Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield’s characters breaking Idris Elba out of imprisonment on a moving train. Yes, it’s pretty epic.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

From there it’s shootouts, horses and, of course, a lot of western dust. I didn’t think it was possible for Idris Elba to get any more attractive, and yet, he’s done it again.

The movie marks the directorial feature for writer-director Jeymes Samuel. It’s not his first rodeo! He also penned the Western They Die By Dawn.


Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection

The movie will be in select theaters and Netflix sometime soon. Which is honestly rude because I’m ready now!


Film Independent Spirit Awards

What do you think of The Harder They Fall trailer? Tell me in the comments!

