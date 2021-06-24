The Best/Sweetest Tom Hiddleston Tweets List

“Come on, guys. Nicki Minaj is pulpy and hilarious.”

Tom Hiddleston is a man with many talents, from his incredible dramatic acting skills to his undeniably iconic role in the MCU. However, one of his lesser-known skills is the way he’s cultivated a pretty low-key Twitter presence full of charity work with the occasional sentimental or hilarious comment thrown into the mix.

Below are some of his best moments on the bird app:

2.

When he pumped Marvel fans up by declaring that Loki was coming back to our screens:


Twitter: @twhiddleston

3.

When he enjoyed the chillest birthday of all time:

In other news, I turned 36 last week. Huge thanks to everyone who said hello. I went for a run in the rain, had a piece of cake. On we go.


Twitter: @twhiddleston

7.

When you could feel his happiness about being back home radiate through his words:

Haven’t been home for 4 months. Celebrated with a run round Regent’s Park in the spring sunshine. London. Greatest city in the world. Home.


Twitter: @twhiddleston

8.

When he couldn’t hold back his excitement about meeting a baby leopard:

Reminder that yesterday thanks to @JKCorden, @latelateshow &amp; @JungleJackHanna I met a baby leopard &amp; it was amazing.


Twitter: @twhiddleston

11.

When he didn’t understand how the internet worked and just decided to roll with it:

Not quite sure why my #IceBucketChallenge has posted again. Some jiggery pokery with that strange beast, the internet. Anyway – have fun.


Twitter: @twhiddleston

14.

When he took the time to stop and smell the roses:

Run round Regent’s Park in the sunshine this morning. A breath of freedom. Feeling so grateful for so many things. What an amazing life.


Twitter: @twhiddleston

15.

When he created a new saying for being in disbelief about something:

I appear to have over 1 million followers on Twitter. Well, blow me down &amp; slice me with hot buttered toast, what a thing. Hello.


Twitter: @twhiddleston

17.

When he always seemed to have the perfect quote that could apply to anyone’s life:

“Who, in your life, do you remember most fondly, with the most undeniable feelings of warmth? Those who were kindest to you, I bet”. GS


Twitter: @twhiddleston

18.

When he made sure to remind everyone to slow down and embrace those closest to you:

Make sure you tell the people you love that you love them. Loudly and often. You never know when it might be too late. #LoveYourLife


Twitter: @twhiddleston

19.

When he had no trouble showing off his super-nerdy side:

The Olympic Games &amp; The Dark Knight Rises were, and remain, worthy of my previously expressed uncontrollable excitement.


Twitter: @twhiddleston

You can continue to follow Tom’s journey on Twitter here.

