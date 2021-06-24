The Best/Sweetest Tom Hiddleston Tweets List

“Come on, guys. Nicki Minaj is pulpy and hilarious.”
Tom Hiddleston is a man with many talents, from his incredible dramatic acting skills to his undeniably iconic role in the MCU. However, one of his lesser-known skills is the way he’s cultivated a pretty low-key Twitter presence full of charity work with the occasional sentimental or hilarious comment thrown into the mix.
Below are some of his best moments on the bird app:
When he pumped Marvel fans up by declaring that Loki was coming back to our screens:
When he enjoyed the chillest birthday of all time:
When you could feel his happiness about being back home radiate through his words:
When he couldn’t hold back his excitement about meeting a baby leopard:
When he didn’t understand how the internet worked and just decided to roll with it:
When he took the time to stop and smell the roses:
When he created a new saying for being in disbelief about something:
When he always seemed to have the perfect quote that could apply to anyone’s life:
When he made sure to remind everyone to slow down and embrace those closest to you:
When he had no trouble showing off his super-nerdy side:
