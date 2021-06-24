TD Bank CFO Ahmed to head securities unit, move seen as CEO succession play

Article content

TD Bank Group on Thursday named Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed chief executive of its securities unit and head of wholesale banking, a move some investors interpreted as a sign he will become the next CEO, succeeding Bharat Masrani, whose retirement is already overdue.

The move is a return to his TD roots for Ahmed, 58, who began his career at the bank in 1996 as an investment banker in the securities division, following which he served as its CFO and chief administrative officer. He has been part of TD Bank’s executive team for nine years, and CFO for over five.

“Cross-training in the capital markets role… increases the likelihood of (Ahmed) succeeding Masrani when he retires, but I doubt it would be soon, as that would create unnecessary turnover atop TD Securities,” said Brian Madden, portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel.

“Maybe Masrani announces his retirement next year (or the following) and leaves early in 2023” or 2024.

Masrani, who had been expected to retire in 2020, was granted stock options worth C$1.9 million ($1.5 million), vesting in five years, on the condition that he remains available to serve as CEO throughout that period, TD said https://www.td.com/document/PDF/investor/2019/E-2019-Proxy-Circular.pdf in its 2019 shareholders meeting proxy circular.