Swiss-based Digital Assets AG launches tokenized stock offerings on Solana By Cointelegraph

Swiss-based Digital Assets AG launches tokenized stock offerings on Solana
Switzerland-based token issuer Digital Assets AG, or DAAG, has officially launched its stock-tokenization infrastructure on the Solana blockchain, offering users of the FTX trading platform a novel way for accessing traditional equity markets.
During the initial rollout, FTX users who have completed Know Your Customer documentation will have access to 55 free-floating stocks, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Digital Assets AG announced Thursday. That means users in permitted jurisdictions will be able to buy, sell and withdraw the assets at any time.
