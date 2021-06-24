Swiss-based Digital Assets AG launches tokenized stock offerings on Solana By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Switzerland-based token issuer Digital Assets AG, or DAAG, has officially launched its stock-tokenization infrastructure on the Solana blockchain, offering users of the FTX trading platform a novel way for accessing traditional equity markets.

During the initial rollout, FTX users who have completed Know Your Customer documentation will have access to 55 free-floating stocks, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Digital Assets AG announced Thursday. That means users in permitted jurisdictions will be able to buy, sell and withdraw the assets at any time.