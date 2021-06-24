Sushiswap to deploy full suite of Sushi products on Harmony’s blockchain By Cointelegraph

Sushiswap to deploy full suite of Sushi products on Harmony’s blockchain
As the Harmony blockchain approaches the two-year anniversary of its mainnet launch, decentralized exchange SushiSwap will be deploying Sushi products related to rewards and yield farming.
In a Thursday announcement from Sushi, the project said it would be partnering with Harmony to introduce liquidity mining rewards for Sushi, rewards for Kashi borrowing and lending, Sushi-specific hackathon challenges, and other products. In Harmony’s aim to reach 10 billion people, it will be sponsoring a $1 million hackathon with Sushi featuring four challenges, with additional details to come in July.
