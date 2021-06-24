Sushiswap to deploy full suite of Sushi products on Harmony’s blockchain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Sushiswap to deploy full suite of Sushi products on Harmony’s blockchain

As the Harmony blockchain approaches the two-year anniversary of its mainnet launch, decentralized exchange SushiSwap will be deploying Sushi products related to rewards and yield farming.

In a Thursday announcement from Sushi, the project said it would be partnering with Harmony to introduce liquidity mining rewards for Sushi, rewards for Kashi borrowing and lending, Sushi-specific hackathon challenges, and other products. In Harmony’s aim to reach 10 billion people, it will be sponsoring a $1 million hackathon with Sushi featuring four challenges, with additional details to come in July.