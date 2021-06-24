Supply chains will be under pressure for ‘quite a while’ By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The supply bottlenecks contributing to higher prices may last “quite a while,” St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said Thursday, highlighting the risk faster inflation may persist.
“It is not just the U.S. reopening. You have got Europe coming behind us and then emerging markets behind that,” Bullard said. “I think this will continue well into 2022.”
