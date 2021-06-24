Stocks subdued as investors waver over U.S. inflation signals

Article content

LONDON/SYDNEY — Global shares edged up on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar steadied below an 11-week high as investors reassessed U.S. Federal Reserve statements on inflation and looked to upcoming data for direction.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 opened 0.5% higher ahead of the release of Germany’s closely-watched Ifo business sentiment survey, expected to show a rise from two-year highs.

Britain’s FTSE 100 shares made smaller gains as investors awaited a Bank of England meeting for the latest clues about how soon stimulus could be withdrawn as the economy bounces back from the COVID-19 shock.

The MSCI world equity index was 0.1% higher, edging towards record highs hit earlier in June.

Wall Street futures pointed to a stronger open a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. S&P 500 e-minis and Nasdaq futures were both 0.3% firmer.

In Asia too markets made small gains. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% higher, recovering from a one-month trough touched earlier this week, while Japan’s Nikkei was unchanged.

Stock markets have whipsawed over the last week, feeling the after-effects of a surprise projection for rate increases as soon as 2023 by the U.S. Federal Reserve which knocked stocks, boosted the dollar and led to the flattening of the U.S. bond yield curve.