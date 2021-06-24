Stock Rally to Extend on U.S. Economic Optimism: Markets Wrap

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after U.S. shares hit a record on a bipartisan $579 billion U.S. infrastructure deal that stoked economic optimism. The dollar fell.
Equity futures climbed in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pushed up to all-time peaks. Sectors seen as the biggest beneficiaries of the recovery from the pandemic, such as energy, led gainers overnight, while big banks climbed as they cleared stress tests.
President Joe Biden celebrated the bipartisan plan, which is set to move through Congress alongside a separate bill that would spend trillions more on what he called “human infrastructure.” It’s not assured either measure will get enough wider lawmaker support given the political splits in the U.S.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was little changed after climbing over the week. Investors took the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials in their stride, after the central bank reassured on supportive policy while signaling that exceptional stimulus is set to be trimmed gradually.
An MSCI Inc. gauge of global stocks is on course for its best week since April, underpinned by the economic reopening from the health crisis. Risks such as faster inflation, the prospect of tighter monetary policy and more infectious coronavirus variants have yet to sap sentiment materially.
“Infrastructure spending strengthens an already very strong economic growth outlook,” said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial. Those investments will “bolster the outlook for corporate profits and should keep this bull market going strong well beyond 2021.”
Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, while orders for durable goods rose in May at the fastest pace since January.
Elsewhere, oil edged up with traders awaiting upcoming deliberations among OPEC+ producers that may lead to a supply hike. Bitcoin extended a rebound from a swoon earlier in the week.
Here are some events to watch this week:
U.S. personal income/spending, University of Michigan sentiment on Friday
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 rose 0.6%.The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.7%S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.7%Hang Seng futures increased 0.3%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.1931The Japanese yen was at 110.85 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4716 per dollar
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.49%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $73.30 a barrelGold was at $1,775.40 an ounce
