Skoda aims for at least half its European car sales by 2030 to be electric By Reuters

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Skoda Auto, part of Germany’s Volkswagen (DE:) Group, wants electric cars to make up at least half of its sales in Europe by 2030 as it transitions from motor engines in the coming decade, the Czech carmaker said on Thursday.

As part of its strategy, Skoda will unveil at least three more all-electric models, adding to two models currently. The new models will be positioned below its Enyaq iV electric SUV.

Skoda has not set a date on when it will fully transition away from motor engines but aims to have 50-70% of its fleet in Europe with electric drive by 2030. Less than 5% of its current car sales are electric.

Fleet emissions should fall 50% in that time, Skoda said as part of its 2030 strategy goals announced on Thursday.

Skoda, the Czech Republic’s biggest exporter, delivered 1.005 million cars globally in 2020, a 19% year-on-year fall amid the coronavirus pandemic but above the 1 million mark for the seventh straight year.