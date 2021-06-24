Singapore files 105 new charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim

Article content

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s public prosecutor on Thursday filed an additional 105 charges against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, relating to $2.23 billion in fraudulent disbursements.

Hin Leong, one of Asia’s largest oil traders, was wound up in March after failing to restructure some $4 billion in debt following a crash in the oil price during the coronavirus pandemic that exposed earlier financial troubles.

The new charges followed 25 forgery-related charges filed against Lim last year and in April this year. They comprised 68 charges of cheating, 36 of conspiracy to commit forgery and one of conspiracy to forge a valuable security.

The prosecutor told the State Court the latest charges related to $2.23 billion which was fraudulently disbursed, adding that $262 million had not been repaid.

Lim allegedly deceived at least 14 banks, including ANZ , DBS, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Societe Generale, into believing that Hin Leong had entered contracts with BP Singapore, a unit of BP , for fuel trades between 2019 and 2020, charge sheets showed.

The forgery charges were in addition to similar charges that accused Lim of abetting and conspiring with a Hin Leong employee to procure false records of oil quality inspection documents from employees of Amspec Testing Services Pte Ltd.