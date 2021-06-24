Sex Education season 3 release date announced by Netflix

Netflix has revealed whenSex Education will be returning.

It’s been 15 months since the hit series was last on, ending with a voicemail cliffhanger involving Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey).

Season three sees the return of Butterfield, Mackey,Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and Aimee-Lou Wood, with Girls star Jemima Kirke joining the cast as Moordale’s new headteacher.

Jason Isaacs has also joined the cast as Adam’s uncle, Peter Groff, with music artist Dua Saleh playing nonbinary student Cal.

In the new series, Otis will be having casual sex, Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way and Eric (Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are official.

Sex Education season three will arrive on Netflix on 17 September.