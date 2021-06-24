Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.23% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.23%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.23% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:), which rose 8.46% or 4.05 points to trade at 51.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) added 6.49% or 2.15 points to end at 35.30 and Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:) was up 5.98% or 6.00 points to 106.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alujain Corporation (SE:), which fell 3.56% or 2.10 points to trade at 56.90 at the close. Nama Chemicals Co. (SE:) declined 2.61% or 1.20 points to end at 44.80 and ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) was down 2.57% or 1.00 points to 37.85.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 102 to 88 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 8.46% or 4.05 to 51.90. Shares in Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.49% or 2.15 to 35.30.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.26% or 0.19 to $72.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.16% or 0.12 to hit $75.07 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.06% or 1.00 to trade at $1784.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.16% to 4.4790, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 91.733.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR