Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.23% By Investing.com



© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.23%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.23% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:), which rose 8.46% or 4.05 points to trade at 51.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) added 6.49% or 2.15 points to end at 35.30 and Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:) was up 5.98% or 6.00 points to 106.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alujain Corporation (SE:), which fell 3.56% or 2.10 points to trade at 56.90 at the close. Nama Chemicals Co. (SE:) declined 2.61% or 1.20 points to end at 44.80 and ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) was down 2.57% or 1.00 points to 37.85.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 102 to 88 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 8.46% or 4.05 to 51.90. Shares in Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 6.49% or 2.15 to 35.30.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.26% or 0.19 to $72.89 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.16% or 0.12 to hit $75.07 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.06% or 1.00 to trade at $1784.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.16% to 4.4790, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 91.733.