Rudolph Giuliani is suspended from law practice in New York state By Reuters

The court said there was uncontroverted evidence that Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public” in his role as Trump’s lawyer in connection with Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and a lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been suspended from law practice in New York state, a New York state appeals court ruled.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee he

