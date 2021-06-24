Rite Aids Plunges As Revenue Growth Underwhelms By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Rite Aid (NYSE:) slumped 14% Thursday as 2.2% growth in quarterly revenue fell short of expectations even as losses at the pharmacy chain narrowed sharply.

Revenue for the first quarter ended May 29 was $6.16 billion. The net loss was $13.1 million compared to $72.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.

In the first quarter, the pharmacy chain administered around 4.7 million Covid-19 vaccines compared to more than 2 million in March and mid-April.

The company has guided for an optimistic fiscal 2022.

Total revenue is seen between $25.1 billion and $25.5 billion. The net loss is seen coming between $138M million and $175 million.