Rite Aids Plunges As Revenue Growth Underwhelms By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Rite Aid (NYSE:) slumped 14% Thursday as 2.2% growth in quarterly revenue fell short of expectations even as losses at the pharmacy chain narrowed sharply.

Revenue for the first quarter ended May 29 was $6.16 billion. The net loss was $13.1 million compared to $72.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.

In the first quarter, the pharmacy chain administered around 4.7 million Covid-19 vaccines compared to more than 2 million in March and mid-April.

The company has guided for an optimistic fiscal 2022.

Total revenue is seen between $25.1 billion and $25.5 billion. The net loss is seen coming between $138M million and $175 million.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR