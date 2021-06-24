Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Make Out During Date Night: Pics

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

It’s officially Hot Couple Summer.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky officially started dating some time last year, thank goodness. They’re the best!


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty

The pair have been pretty secretive about their relationship. Like, no one is totally sure when they got together, but we do know that A$AP told GQ that Rihanna is “the love of my life.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Via Getty Images for Diamond Ball

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One,” he said.

Then something amazing happened.

Earlier this week, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed during a date night in NYC.


Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp / Via Shutterstock

Posted up at the Soho Barcade, an arcade that doubles as a bar, the pair were photographed making out and just having a grand ol’ time.


Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp / Via Shutterstock

And look at Rihanna’s furry pink bucket hat! Stunning!


Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp / Via Shutterstock

She’s such a fashion icon, no wonder her date look is impeccable.


Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp / Via Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky wore leather pants, complementing Rihanna’s leather jacket, and if that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

Congrats to these two talents for finding each other! I hope their summer is filled with hot dates and PDA shots.


Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp / Via Shutterstock

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR