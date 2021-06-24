Recovery optimism lifts European stocks; tech rallies as Nasdaq hits record high

Article content

European shares rose on Thursday as investors focused on a steady economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus, while technology stocks jumped following an overnight rally in their U.S. peers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% by 0803 GMT, with financial services, retail and bank stocks among the biggest gainers.

Technology stocks jumped 0.7%, tracking gains in the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, which closed at a record high on Wednesday.

The benchmark STOXX 600 has seen sharp swings this week, with losses on Wednesday almost erasing gains from the previous two days as mixed messages from the U.S. Federal Reserve left investors uncertain about central banks’ approach to tapering their massive stimulus in the face of rising inflation.

However, with the European Central Bank reaffirming its accommodative stance on monetary policy earlier this month, analysts said they did not expect European equities to continue to slide.

“With the ECB staying adamant that it’s not time to consider withdrawing monetary policy support yet, we don’t expect (Wednesday’s declines) to lead to a trend reversal,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.