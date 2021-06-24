Recovery optimism lifts European stocks, tech rallies as Nasdaq hits record high

Article content

European shares rose on Thursday as investors focused on a steady economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus, while technology stocks jumped, taking cues from their U.S. peers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.9%, with technology, retail and travel and leisure stocks among the biggest gainers.

Technology stocks jumped 1.7%, tracking gains in the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index.

The benchmark STOXX 600 has seen sharp swings this week, with losses on Wednesday almost erasing gains from the previous two days as mixed messages from the U.S. Federal Reserve left investors uncertain about central banks’ approach to tapering their massive stimulus in the face of rising inflation.

However, with the European Central Bank reaffirming its accommodative stance on monetary policy earlier this month, analysts said they did not expect European equities to continue to slide.

“With the ECB staying adamant that it’s not time to consider withdrawing monetary policy support yet, we don’t expect (Wednesday’s declines) to lead to a trend reversal,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

German shares gained 0.9% as data showed the business climate index rose by more than expected in June and hit its highest level since November 2018.