Raters of companies’ green credentials need more oversight, UK watchdog says

LONDON — Environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, widely used by asset managers to make climate-friendly investments, need tighter oversight to avoid risks to the smooth functioning of financial markets, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

Investors are increasingly demanding that asset managers put their cash into companies that meet “green” or ESG criteria, with references to ESG ratings embedded into their investment processes, the FCA said.

But the ESG ratings business, a market that could be worth $1 billion this year, has no firm definition of data provision that applies globally, the FCA said.

ESG ratings providers, which rank companies’ performance based on ESG factors, have different methodology and use different ways to plug gaps in data, leading to little correlation between them, the FCA said.

Combined with other features of ESG rating provision, there may be “potential for harm to market functioning, or to consumers, in some circumstances,” the FCA said in a consultation paper on Tuesday.

“Since ESG rating providers operate and cover companies globally, we consider that there would be a strong benefit in a globally applicable regulatory approach, rather than a local regime,” the FCA said.