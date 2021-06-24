Rachel Zegler Shut Down Complaints About Her As Snow White

“yes i am snow white no i am not bleaching my skin for the role.”
Earlier this week it was revealed that Rachel Zegler is going to be starring as Snow White in a live-action remake of Disney’s first ever movie.
Tons of fans reveled in the exciting news on social media when her casting was confirmed earlier this week, along with Rachel who called the role “a dream come true.”
But amid the outpouring of celebratory posts, there were also racist comments about Disney’s decision to cast a Latinx actor in a role previously portrayed by a white cartoon.
Tuesday, Rachel responded to the voices opposing her Disney debut, tweeting, “Yes I am Snow White. No I am not bleaching my skin for the role,” before later deleting it.
The Snow White live-action movie’s director, Marc Webb, echoed most Disney fans’ praise of Rachel in a statement issued with the casting announcement.
“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” he said. “Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale.”
Disney’s live-action Snow White is set to begin production in 2022. Are you going to watch?
