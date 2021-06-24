Powers Bitcoin payments from any wallet By DailyCoin



Powers Bitcoin payments from any wallet



100m+ crypto users now have even more ways to spend their BTC

HONG KONG, 24rd June 2021 — Crypto.com today announced that Crypto.com Pay – the company’s cryptocurrency payment solution for online merchants – will now accept BTC payments from any wallet. This new enhancement of Crypto.com Pay will help merchants expand their reach by giving customers more places to spend their BTC and pave the way for greater adoption of BTC payments worldwide.

There are an estimated 100+ million crypto users globally, and is the most popular crypto they hold. It represents a massive market potential for online merchants seeking to attract crypto users to their websites. Today’s enhancement firmly establishes Crypto.com Pay as the leading crypto payment gateway of choice for all online merchants who are keen to adopt cryptocurrencies as a payment option.

Of late, the BTC network has attracted concerns because of its high energy consumption and the impact on climate change. Crypto.com is proud to be a leader in the industry, having committed to becoming carbon negative in the next 18 months. Crypto.com will offset more carbon than is generated by all activities across the company’s platforms, offering users and the industry a path towards more energy-efficient crypto.

Since launching in 2018, Crypto.com Pay has helped merchants such as TIME Magazine, Ledger, Coinzilla, as well as platforms such as WooCommerce and Oveit tap into the global cryptocurrency economy and accept crypto on their website. Crypto.com Pay features zero transaction fees and only 0.5% for settlements – an 80% saving on fees compared to typical payment processors. The integration only takes minutes for merchants to complete.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card — the world’s largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, carefully curated from the worlds of art, design, entertainment and sports.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com

On the Flipside

Despite the Bitcoin legalization frenzy sparked by El Salvador’s move, Bitcoin remains a better store of value than the payment method.

The leading crypto is still a highly volatile asset.

It lost half of its value during the past few months.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin