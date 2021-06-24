Portuguese national football team launches fan token with Socios By Cointelegraph

Portuguese national football team launches fan token with Socios
Blockchain-based sports platform Chiliz has partnered with the Portuguese Football Federation to release fan tokens on Socios.
In a Thursday announcement from Socios, the platform said it will be dropping tokens for the Portugal national football team, also known as A Seleção or “The Selection,” within the next few days for local fans. As with previously tokenized sports franchises, the digital collectibles are minted on the Chiliz blockchain and allow token holders to vote in polls and earn VIP rewards.
