Pivotal Toshiba shareholder vote on future of board chairman underway

TOKYO — Toshiba Corp kicked off its annual general meeting on Friday, with shareholders set to decide on whether to keep Osamu Nagayama as board chairman. The vote – expected to be very close – is seen by many as a referendum on corporate governance in Japan.

Nagayama has been under immense pressure to resign after an independent investigation this month accused the industrial conglomerate of colluding with Japan’s trade ministry to block foreign shareholders from gaining influence on the board at last year’s AGM.

Nagayama’s critics say he should take responsibility for the board’s resistance to a shareholder’s call for an independent probe.

3D Investment Partners, Toshiba’s No. 2 shareholder with a 7.2% stake, has called for his immediate resignation, while shareholder advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and Glass Lewis have recommended shareholders not reappoint him.

If he is voted out, it would mark another watershed moment for Japan’s corporate governance after foreign activist investors prevailed at a March extraordinary general meeting in their efforts to secure the probe into the allegations.

But Nagayama’s supporters argue he only joined Toshiba’s board after the alleged pressuring of foreign shareholders took place and that Toshiba, which has lurched from crisis to crisis since 2015, needs his experience.