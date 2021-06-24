Philippine Peso, Thai Baht slip as c.banks stay accommodative

Article content

The Philippine peso inched lower on

Thursday, after the country’s central bank kept its key policy

rate unchanged, while the baht extended losses to hit a 13-month

low as the Bank of Thailand promised further policy

accommodation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on its

overnight reverse repurchase facility at a record

low of 2.0% in line with expectations, as a resurgence of

coronavirus cases in some regions threatened the pace of

economic recovery.

“With price pressures fading and inflation set to slide back

within target… we expect BSP to extend its pause for the

balance of the year, with a possible rate hike by the middle of

next year,” said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist with Dutch

bank ING.

The peso can be expected to “remain pressured in the near

term on anxiety over the timing of the Fed taper,” he added.

Philippine stocks ended about 0.5% lower.

Thailand’s baht extended losses for a second session

in a row, after the central bank downgraded the tourism-reliant

country’s 2021 economic growth forecast on Wednesday, while

sharply lowering its previous tourist estimates for this year.

Thai stocks dropped more than 1% in their biggest

fall in more than a month and the index’s sixth consecutive