Philippine Peso, Thai Baht slip as c.banks stay accommodative

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

The Philippine peso inched lower on

Thursday, after the country’s central bank kept its key policy

rate unchanged, while the baht extended losses to hit a 13-month

low as the Bank of Thailand promised further policy

accommodation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on its

overnight reverse repurchase facility at a record

low of 2.0% in line with expectations, as a resurgence of

coronavirus cases in some regions threatened the pace of

economic recovery.

“With price pressures fading and inflation set to slide back

within target… we expect BSP to extend its pause for the

balance of the year, with a possible rate hike by the middle of

next year,” said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist with Dutch

bank ING.

The peso can be expected to “remain pressured in the near

term on anxiety over the timing of the Fed taper,” he added.

Philippine stocks ended about 0.5% lower.

Thailand’s baht extended losses for a second session

in a row, after the central bank downgraded the tourism-reliant

country’s 2021 economic growth forecast on Wednesday, while

sharply lowering its previous tourist estimates for this year.

Thai stocks dropped more than 1% in their biggest

fall in more than a month and the index’s sixth consecutive

session of losses.

A return of thousands of pro-democracy protesters to the

streets calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth

Chan-ocha also added to the political uncertainty.

Malaysia’s ringgit and Indonesia’s rupiah also

weakened, tracking broader emerging assets that have come under

pressure as hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve signals propelled the

dollar to a 11-week high.

Malaysian stocks fell 0.5% to a more than one-month

low, while Indonesian shares receded 0.3%, as rising

coronavirus cases prompted financial hub Hong Kong to ban

flights from the country.

Bucking the overall gloom, the South Korean won

firmed 0.25% after the central bank said it expected upward

inflationary pressure on both demand and supply fronts,

reinforcing views that it was shifting to a less accommodative

monetary policy.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields down 2 basis points

at 1.625%​​

** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield up 3.1 basis points at

1.559%​​

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0816 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS

DAILY YTD % S YTD %

% DAILY

%

Japan +0.06 -6.88 0.00 5.21

China +0.02 +0.85 0.01 2.69

India +0.06 -1.56 0.63 12.91

Indonesia -0.03 -2.74 -0.37 0.55

Malaysia -0.10 -3.44 -0.50 -4.31

Philippines +0.10 -1.34 -0.47 -3.55

S.Korea +0.25 -4.29 0.30 14.36

Singapore +0.13 -1.73 0.00 9.67

Taiwan +0.01 +1.72 0.41 18.16

Thailand -0.16 -5.99 -0.78 8.99

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR