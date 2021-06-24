Oil Up, Investors Digest Fifth Week of U.S. Crude Stockpile Draws By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Gina Lee
Investing.com – Oil was up Thursday morning in Asia, with contributing to the brightening fuel demand outlook.
inched up 0.05% to $75.23 by 1:17 AM ET (5:17 AM GMT) and were steady at $73.08.
said stockpiles fell for a fifth week, the longest run since January 2021.
The data showed a draw of 7.641 million barrels for the week ended Jun. 18. The draw was bigger than the 3.942-million-barrel draw in forecasts prepared by Investing.com as well as the 7.355-million-barrel draw recorded during the previous week.
also recorded a bigger-than-expected draw of 2.93 million barrels
released the day before showed a draw of 7.199 million barrels for the week ending Jun. 18.
The continuous draws are indicative of a market that is tightening as the U.S., China and parts of Europe continue their economic recovery from COVID-19.
The global COVID-19 vaccine rollout has also played a part in this accelerated recovery, which in turn led to increased fuel consumption and a drain in stockpiles that had built up as COVID-19 brought lockdowns and halted travel in early 2020.
Investors now await an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting. The cartel will discuss its production policy for August when it meets in the following week, with some member states reportedly looking to vote for an output increase.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.