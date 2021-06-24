Oil keeps climbing on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+

Article content

MELBOURNE — Oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a fifth straight week of gains, with demand growth seen outstripping supply on bets that OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more output to the market from August.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $73.38 a barrel at 0216 GMT, headed for a 2.4% gain for the week.

Brent crude futures climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $75.63 a barrel, headed for a 2.9% jump for the week.

Both benchmark contracts hit their highest since October 2018 on Thursday.

All eyes are on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies – together called OPEC+ – who are due to meet on July 1 to discuss further easing of their output cuts from August.

“(The market) certainly has momentum behind it…It’s really in the hands of OPEC+,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

On the demand side, the key factors OPEC+ will have to consider are strong growth in the United States, Europe and China, bolstered by vaccine rollouts and economies reopening, offset by rising COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in other locations, analysts said.

“The question is what does OPEC+ do knowing that information. That’s going to determine where oil prices go,” Dhar said. “The risk is they end up being too conservative and we get (supply) deficit conditions past August.”