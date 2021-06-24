NYDIG and Q2 partner to enable Bitcoin trading for 18M US bank customers By Cointelegraph

New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has partnered with Q2, a firm specializing in providing digital services to financial institutions, to provide access to (BTC) for bank account holders in the United States.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, the partnership will potentially open up Bitcoin buying, selling and custody channels to about 18.3 million bank customers in America.