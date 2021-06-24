NYDIG and Q2 partner to enable Bitcoin trading for 18M US bank customers By Cointelegraph

NYDIG and Q2 partner to enable Bitcoin trading for 18M US bank customers
New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has partnered with Q2, a firm specializing in providing digital services to financial institutions, to provide access to (BTC) for bank account holders in the United States.
According to a release issued on Wednesday, the partnership will potentially open up Bitcoin buying, selling and custody channels to about 18.3 million bank customers in America.
