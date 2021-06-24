Nike Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



Nike Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Nike (NYSE:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Nike announced earnings per share of $0.93 on revenue of $12.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5099 on revenue of $11.11B.

Nike shares are down 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.70% from its 52 week high of $147.95 set on December 21, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 13.59% from the start of the year.

Nike shares gained 3.09% in after-hours trade following the report.

Nike follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

Nike’s report follows an earnings beat by Pinduoduo on May 26, who reported EPS of $-2.33 on revenue of $22.17B, compared to forecasts EPS of $-2.46 on revenue of $19.82B.

Dollar General had beat expectations on May 27 with first quarter EPS of $2.82 on revenue of $8.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.19 on revenue of $8.27B.

