Nike Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Nike Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
Investing.com – Nike (NYSE:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Nike announced earnings per share of $0.93 on revenue of $12.34B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5099 on revenue of $11.11B.
Nike shares are down 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.70% from its 52 week high of $147.95 set on December 21, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 13.59% from the start of the year.
Nike shares gained 3.09% in after-hours trade following the report.
Nike follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month
Nike’s report follows an earnings beat by Pinduoduo on May 26, who reported EPS of $-2.33 on revenue of $22.17B, compared to forecasts EPS of $-2.46 on revenue of $19.82B.
Dollar General had beat expectations on May 27 with first quarter EPS of $2.82 on revenue of $8.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.19 on revenue of $8.27B.
