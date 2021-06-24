Nigeria’s comms minister links blockchain to national digital innovation efforts By Cointelegraph

Nigeria’s comms minister links blockchain to national digital innovation efforts
Speaking during Wednesday’s annual Digital Africa Conference, Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, identified blockchain as part of the government’s focus on emerging technologies, according to a report by Voice of Nigeria.
Highlighting the conference theme — “Building a New Africa with AI and Blockchain” — Pantami stated that the government was working toward establishing innovation centers.
