New Zealand plans stronger hate speech laws in response to Christchurch attack

WELLINGTON — New Zealand said on Friday that it plans to strengthen its hate speech laws, and increase penalties for inciting hatred and discrimination, in response to the attack by a white supremacist in Christchurch two years ago that killed 51 Muslims.

The move comes after a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attack on March 15, 2019 recommended changes to hate speech and hate crime laws, which it said were weak deterrents for people targeting religious and other minority groups with hate.

New Zealand’s hate speech laws have resulted in just one prosecution and two civil claims so far, the Royal Commission had noted.

“Protecting our right to freedom of expression while balancing that right with protections against ‘hate speech’ is something that requires careful consideration and a wide range of input,” Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said at a press conference.

The government proposed new criminal offenses for hate speech that it said would be clearer and more effective.

Under the proposal a person who “intentionally stirs up, maintains or normalizes hatred” would break the law if they did so by being threatening, abusive or insulting, including by inciting violence, the government said.