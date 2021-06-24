New Sale of LexaGene’s MiQLab™ System Propels Early Diagnostic Testing in Veterinarian Practices

BEVERLY, Mass., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, today announced Meridian Veterinary Capital, LLC (“Meridian”) has purchased a MiQLab System to be used by the emergency and specialty veterinary hospitals they support with locations across the country.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder stated, “We’re thrilled to welcome Meridian to our customer portfolio. We continue to see traction in the veterinary market and expect this to build. Time and time again, we hear from our early adopters that the MiQLab boosts the confidence veterinarians have in making an initial diagnosis and prescribing the right therapy for any detected pathogen. Our customers love having a system in their own facility that can largely replace the need to send samples off-site to a reference laboratory where it takes days to get results back. Our goal is that LexaGene will be recognized as the trusted, go-to-provider for veterinary in-clinic pathogen detection solutions.”

MiQLab is an easy to use, sample-to-answer microbial detection system for a wide range of point-of-need applications. It provides fast, accurate, and reliable detection of up to 27 pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers at once. Meridian purchased a MiQLab to reduce the turnaround time for diagnostic testing so that their veterinary partners can make evidence-based medical care decisions soon after seeing a sick pet. Veterinarians using MiQLab for in-clinic testing have increased confidence in prescribing the most appropriate antibiotic and keeping pet owners at ease knowing their loved ones are receiving the best possible care.

Dr. Regan added, “LexaGene’s MiQLab System is the start of a technology wave that is sweeping through veterinary care. We listened to our veterinary partners and developed the MiQLab System to help meet their point-of-care diagnostic needs. Fast and reliable diagnostic results translate into improved therapeutic treatments for our companion animals.”

Meridian is a Dallas, Texas based real estate investment and development firm that provides custom building solutions for animal health professionals. Meridian’s focus is on the advancement of pet healthcare—by helping veterinary specialty practice operators and other animal care providers design, build, and finance efficient, comfortable, and cost-effective care facilities that have state-of-the art diagnostic and treatment capabilities. To learn more about Meridian and its operating partners, click here.

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Jack Regan

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations as disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: ir@lexagene.com 800.215.1824 Media Contact: Gail Winslow Director of Corporate Marketing gwinslow@lexagene.com 978.482.6237