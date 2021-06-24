Nasdaq, S&P 500 scale new peak as jobs recovery gains traction

Article content

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firms as data showing fewer weekly jobless claims bolstered views of a steady recovery in the labor market.

Focus was also on President Joe Biden’s meeting with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at 11:45 a.m. ET to discuss their proposed framework for a spending bill to invest in the country’s bridges, roads and other physical infrastructure.

“Washington needs to get something done,” said Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer of RDM Financial Group at Hightower.

“If (Biden) can get a trillion dollar or somewhat above a trillion dollar deal, there’s a decent chance that he may accept that in order to move forward and achieve some of his goals.”

After the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, thanks to the massive fiscal stimulus, all eyes are on the infrastructure deal that could steer the next leg of the recovery for the world’s largest economy.

Tesla Inc rose 5.8% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX’s space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, adding that Tesla shareholders could get preference in investing.