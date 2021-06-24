Nasdaq and S&P 500 end at record highs; Dow rallies

Article content

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, with the Dow also jumping almost 1% after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

With massive fiscal stimulus helped the U.S. economy grow at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, investors have been banking on an infrastructure agreement that could steer the next leg of the recovery for the world’s largest economy and fuel more stock gains.

Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar and aerospace firm Boeing both jumped more than 2%, helping lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“In the short term, I think there will be some ‘buy the rumor and sell the news’ in materials and industrials, but as we start to see more details come out about how the money will be spent, I think we will get a continued benefit,” said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York.

Fueling the S&P 500’s gains more than any other stock, Tesla Inc rose 3.5% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX’s space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, adding that Tesla shareholders could get preference in investing.

Mega-caps PayPal and Facebook Inc each gained more than 1%, and were also among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.