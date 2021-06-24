Most Asian currencies muted, Korean won, Indonesian rupiah rise

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 110.900 110.86 -0.04

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3428 +0.04

Taiwan dlr 27.925 28.002 +0.28

Korean won 1128.500 1134.9 +0.57

Baht 31.800 31.84 +0.13

Peso 48.520 48.525 +0.01

Rupiah 14400.000 14435 +0.24

Rupee 74.160 74.16 +0.00

Ringgit 4.156 4.158 +0.05

Yuan 6.466 6.4722 +0.09

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 110.900 103.24 -6.91

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.59

Taiwan dlr 27.925 28.483 +2.00

Korean won 1128.500 1086.20 -3.75

Baht 31.800 29.96 -5.79

Peso 48.520 48.01 -1.05

Rupiah 14400.000 14040 -2.50

Rupee 74.160 73.07 -1.48

Ringgit 4.156 4.0200 -3.27

Yuan 6.466 6.5283 +0.96

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)