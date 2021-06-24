London Stock Exchange-listed firm inks FCA’s approval for crypto services By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Mode Global Holdings, a London Stock Exchange-listed fintech group, has secured major regulatory approvals for cryptocurrency and fintech operations in the United Kingdom.

The company announced Thursday that Mode has secured its Electronic Money Institution license and AMLD5 registration from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.